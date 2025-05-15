Bharat Pavilion Shines at 78th Cannes Film Festival

The Bharat Pavilion was unveiled at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, with notable figures such as Shekhar Kapur and Anupam Kher in attendance. Kapur emphasized cinema's power in cultural storytelling.

Anupam Kher, presenting his film at Cannes, shared his personal journey with Indian cinema's evolution. The event also launched the IFFI 2025 poster and trailer, reflecting a fusion of creativity and technology.

A key release, the India Film Guide, aims to spotlight India's filmmaking prowess and resources for international collaborations. Mésadieu praised India's storytelling tradition, underlining cultural exchanges' pivotal role in enhancing global diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)