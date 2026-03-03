Eclipse Closes Uttar Pradesh's Sacred Doors: Temples Observe Time-Honored Rituals

In an observance tied to time-honored traditions, several prominent temples across Uttar Pradesh, including the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, temporarily closed their doors today during the lunar eclipse.

The closure, in accordance with religious texts, spanned the duration of the eclipse visible in India, which began at 3:27 pm and lasted until 6:47 pm. During this period, known as 'Sutak Kaal', rituals are paused, and temples prepare for post-eclipse purification ceremonies.

Meanwhile, the historic Dwarkadhish Temple remained open, honoring its distinct worship practices. Temple authorities urged devotees to adhere to revised visitation schedules, highlighting the balance between spiritual observance and the cosmic event.