Actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas Faces Police Action for Traffic Violations

Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas has been booked by Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills police for allegedly breaking traffic rules and misbehaving with traffic officers. A notice was served to him following the incident, which occurred on the 13th of this month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 18:03 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Telugu film star Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas finds himself embroiled in legal trouble after being charged by the Jubilee Hills police in Hyderabad. The actor is accused of contravening traffic regulations and reportedly exhibiting inappropriate behavior towards police officers.

The booking stems from an incident that occurred two days ago, on the 13th of the month. According to the Inspector of the Jubilee Hills police station, a notice has been served to Sreenivas regarding the matter.

Sreenivas, who first appeared in the 2014 Telugu film 'Alludu Seenu' and further built his career with roles in several significant films, now faces this legal challenge as he continues his cinematic journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

