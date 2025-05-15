Left Menu

Court Shields Sonu Nigam from Immediate Police Action Amid Controversy

The Karnataka High Court has ordered police to refrain from taking action against singer Sonu Nigam until further notice, amidst allegations of offensive remarks about the Kannadiga community. Nigam, without needing to be physically present, has pledged to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:04 IST
Sonu Nigam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Karnataka High Court has intervened in the legal proceedings involving playback singer Sonu Nigam, instructing the police to avoid any coercive measures against him until his next court hearing. According to the court, Nigam is not required to present himself in person for a police statement at this juncture.

Justice Shivashankar Amarannavar issued the interim order after reviewing Nigam's plea to dismiss the case accusing him of making derogatory comments about the Kannadiga community. The state informed the court that no stringent actions would be enforced, provided Nigam cooperates with the ongoing investigation.

The legal trouble stemmed from comments Nigam made during an April 22 music event in Bengaluru, perceived as offensive by some Kannadigas. This led to a complaint at the Avalahalli police, resulting in an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, for actions like criminal intimidation and incitement to public disorder. Following the FIR, Nigam offered a public apology, expressing regret for his statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

