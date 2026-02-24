Railway Police Chiefs Chart AI-Led Security Roadmap
The 7th All India Conference of Government Railway Police (GRP) Chiefs concluded at Vigyan Bhawan today with a strong push toward technology-driven, intelligence-led railway security across India’s vast rail network.
Convened by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and presided over by Director General, RPF, Ms Sonali Mishra, the high-level conference brought together Directors General of Police (DGPs), Additional DGPs and senior GRP officers from States and Union Territories. Chairman-cum-CEO of the Railway Board Shri Satish Kumar, along with Members of the Railway Board, attended the deliberations.
Securing a Network Serving Millions Daily
With Indian Railways operating one of the world’s largest rail networks — carrying millions of passengers daily across thousands of kilometres — the conference focused on strengthening security amid evolving threats.
Participants acknowledged that the railway system’s vast geographical spread, high passenger footfall and open-access architecture make it vulnerable to:
-
Organised crime networks
-
Narcotics trafficking
-
Vandalism and stone-pelting
-
Theft and passenger-related crimes
-
Potential acts of sabotage
The conference aimed to develop a holistic security framework integrating technology, intelligence-sharing, field coordination and community engagement.
AI, Facial Recognition and Drone Surveillance
A central theme of the conference was the accelerated adoption of advanced surveillance technologies.
Deliberations emphasised leveraging:
-
Facial Recognition System (FRS)-enabled CCTV cameras
-
AI-based video analytics for real-time threat detection
-
Drone surveillance for monitoring vulnerable stretches
-
Integrated databases for tracking repeat offenders
DG RPF Ms Sonali Mishra highlighted new technological tools being deployed in field operations to enhance criminal identification, improve evidence gathering and strengthen preventive policing.
The integration of AI-enabled analytics is expected to assist in identifying suspicious patterns, tracking wanted individuals and responding swiftly to incidents across high-density railway zones.
Roadmap to Combat Drug Trafficking
One of the key outcomes of the conference was the formulation of a coordinated roadmap to curb drug trafficking through the railway network.
Given the scale and connectivity of Indian Railways, traffickers often exploit passenger and freight corridors to transport narcotic substances across states.
A senior officer from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) delivered a detailed presentation stressing the need for:
-
Proactive surveillance
-
Real-time intelligence sharing between agencies
-
Coordinated interstate operations
-
Data-driven profiling of trafficking routes
Participants underscored that joint enforcement and seamless information exchange between GRP, RPF and NCB are essential to dismantle organised drug networks.
Strengthening Emergency Preparedness
Regular mock drills and scenario-based training modules were strongly recommended to improve response readiness during emergencies.
The conference called for structured exercises focusing on:
-
First response protocols
-
Evacuation and crowd management
-
Incident command and coordination
-
Multi-agency response mechanisms
Preparedness planning was seen as critical in ensuring rapid containment and minimising disruption during security incidents.
Tackling Stone-Pelting and Sabotage
The persistent challenge of stone-pelting and sabotage — which pose risks to passenger safety and disrupt railway operations — received detailed attention.
The DG RPF emphasised:
-
Community outreach in vulnerable localities
-
Awareness campaigns targeting youth
-
Strengthened coordination with local police
-
Strict legal action and deterrent measures against offenders
Participants agreed that combining enforcement with preventive community engagement would be essential to reducing such incidents.
Improving GRP Infrastructure and Coordination
Beyond operational strategy, the conference also addressed the need to improve basic infrastructure facilities for GRP personnel to enhance operational efficiency.
A coordinated programme of action and procedural framework was formulated to:
-
Strengthen inter-agency coordination between RPF and State GRPs
-
Align standard operating procedures
-
Share best practices and operational experiences
-
Institutionalise joint review mechanisms
The platform enabled State Police Forces and RPF leadership to harmonise strategies and commit to a unified approach for railway security.
Toward a Resilient, Tech-Enabled Security Architecture
The 7th All India Conference of GRP Chiefs marked a significant step toward modernising the security architecture of Indian Railways.
With AI-driven surveillance, intelligence integration and enhanced inter-state coordination at its core, the roadmap emerging from the conference aims to create a more resilient, responsive and technology-enabled railway security system capable of safeguarding both infrastructure and millions of daily passengers.
