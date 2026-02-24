Railway Police Chiefs Chart AI-Led Security Roadmap

The 7th All India Conference of Government Railway Police (GRP) Chiefs concluded at Vigyan Bhawan today with a strong push toward technology-driven, intelligence-led railway security across India’s vast rail network.

Convened by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and presided over by Director General, RPF, Ms Sonali Mishra, the high-level conference brought together Directors General of Police (DGPs), Additional DGPs and senior GRP officers from States and Union Territories. Chairman-cum-CEO of the Railway Board Shri Satish Kumar, along with Members of the Railway Board, attended the deliberations.

Securing a Network Serving Millions Daily

With Indian Railways operating one of the world’s largest rail networks — carrying millions of passengers daily across thousands of kilometres — the conference focused on strengthening security amid evolving threats.

Participants acknowledged that the railway system’s vast geographical spread, high passenger footfall and open-access architecture make it vulnerable to:

Organised crime networks

Narcotics trafficking

Vandalism and stone-pelting

Theft and passenger-related crimes

Potential acts of sabotage

The conference aimed to develop a holistic security framework integrating technology, intelligence-sharing, field coordination and community engagement.

AI, Facial Recognition and Drone Surveillance

A central theme of the conference was the accelerated adoption of advanced surveillance technologies.

Deliberations emphasised leveraging:

Facial Recognition System (FRS)-enabled CCTV cameras

AI-based video analytics for real-time threat detection

Drone surveillance for monitoring vulnerable stretches

Integrated databases for tracking repeat offenders

DG RPF Ms Sonali Mishra highlighted new technological tools being deployed in field operations to enhance criminal identification, improve evidence gathering and strengthen preventive policing.

The integration of AI-enabled analytics is expected to assist in identifying suspicious patterns, tracking wanted individuals and responding swiftly to incidents across high-density railway zones.

Roadmap to Combat Drug Trafficking

One of the key outcomes of the conference was the formulation of a coordinated roadmap to curb drug trafficking through the railway network.

Given the scale and connectivity of Indian Railways, traffickers often exploit passenger and freight corridors to transport narcotic substances across states.

A senior officer from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) delivered a detailed presentation stressing the need for:

Proactive surveillance

Real-time intelligence sharing between agencies

Coordinated interstate operations

Data-driven profiling of trafficking routes

Participants underscored that joint enforcement and seamless information exchange between GRP, RPF and NCB are essential to dismantle organised drug networks.

Strengthening Emergency Preparedness

Regular mock drills and scenario-based training modules were strongly recommended to improve response readiness during emergencies.

The conference called for structured exercises focusing on:

First response protocols

Evacuation and crowd management

Incident command and coordination

Multi-agency response mechanisms

Preparedness planning was seen as critical in ensuring rapid containment and minimising disruption during security incidents.

Tackling Stone-Pelting and Sabotage

The persistent challenge of stone-pelting and sabotage — which pose risks to passenger safety and disrupt railway operations — received detailed attention.

The DG RPF emphasised:

Community outreach in vulnerable localities

Awareness campaigns targeting youth

Strengthened coordination with local police

Strict legal action and deterrent measures against offenders

Participants agreed that combining enforcement with preventive community engagement would be essential to reducing such incidents.

Improving GRP Infrastructure and Coordination

Beyond operational strategy, the conference also addressed the need to improve basic infrastructure facilities for GRP personnel to enhance operational efficiency.

A coordinated programme of action and procedural framework was formulated to:

Strengthen inter-agency coordination between RPF and State GRPs

Align standard operating procedures

Share best practices and operational experiences

Institutionalise joint review mechanisms

The platform enabled State Police Forces and RPF leadership to harmonise strategies and commit to a unified approach for railway security.

Toward a Resilient, Tech-Enabled Security Architecture

The 7th All India Conference of GRP Chiefs marked a significant step toward modernising the security architecture of Indian Railways.

With AI-driven surveillance, intelligence integration and enhanced inter-state coordination at its core, the roadmap emerging from the conference aims to create a more resilient, responsive and technology-enabled railway security system capable of safeguarding both infrastructure and millions of daily passengers.