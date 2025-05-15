Eurovision Encore: Controversy Surrounds Israel's Participation Amid Protests

At the Eurovision Song Contest, controversy has emerged over Israel's participation, despite the event typically promising unity and celebration. Singer Yuval Raphael kept a low profile, facing challenges from ongoing protests against their nation's involvement due to the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

As a survivor of a brutal attack by Hamas, Raphael is set to perform in Basel's semifinals amid debate over whether Israel should participate in the competition. The heated dispute recalls Russia's exclusion after its invasion of Ukraine, stirring discussions on the consistency of Eurovision's values.

While protests also took place in Basel, Eurovision officials emphasize a distinction between Israel's broadcaster representation and broader political stances. The European Broadcasting Union urges adherence to values of diversity and inclusivity, as Eurovision continues to be a focal point for international discussions on peace and human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)