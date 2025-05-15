Cultural Clash: The Ban on 'Abir Gulaal' Sparks Controversy

Actor Ridhi Dogra has voiced her unequivocal support for India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. While her allegiance to her country remains firm, Dogra also expressed concern for the team behind her film, 'Abir Gulaal', which suffered a ban in India due to the involvement of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.

Dogra, who has familial ties to Jammu, described her immediate reaction as one of intense anger and determination to stand by her nation. The ban, which occurred prior to the planned release of the film, has raised additional issues for those who invested time and finances into its development.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has advised against collaborating with Pakistani talent, intensifying the debate around cohesion in the arts amid warfare. As diplomatic tensions climaxed with 'Operation Sindoor', Dogra remains empathetic towards her producer, who faces significant financial losses due to the geopolitical fallout.

(With inputs from agencies.)