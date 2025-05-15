Miss World Contestants Embrace Culture: A Trip to Telangana's Heritage

The 72nd Miss World Festival contestants embarked on a vibrant cultural sojourn, with their journey taking them to Telangana's famed handloom village at Pochampally. Captured in visual splendor, the contestants engaged with local women at the handloom, delving into the region's rich textile history.

The tour extended to Pochampally, a village celebrated for its signature Ikat weaves, recognized by the UNWTO. Ikat, originating from a Malaysian and Indonesian term meaning 'Tie and Dye', is a meticulous dyeing technique giving rise to distinctive patterns—a tradition recorded in the Buddhist 'Lalitavistara Sutra' and Ajanta cave murals.

While exploring Patan's Patola from Gujarat, the contestants learned of its prestigious double ikat, a craft with GI tag awarded in 2013. They also discovered Gujarat's Rajkot Patola and Odisha's Bandha ikats, renowned for their cultural significance, alongside Telangana's GI-tagged Pochampally Ikat, celebrated for its geometric designs.

Aside from textiles, contestants visited the illustrious Thousand Pillar Temple, among other significant locales like Warangal Fort. Group excursions split over the historic sites, including a dance performance at the Ramappa Temple. The event, hosted in Hyderabad, included a visit to the iconic Charminar.

The festival also aligned with Buddha Purnima celebrations, as contestants from Asian and Oceanic regions visited Buddhavanam, a prominent Buddhist heritage site. Through these diverse experiences, the Miss World contestants gained invaluable insights into India's heritage and traditional craftsmanship.

(With inputs from agencies.)