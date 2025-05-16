Supreme Court Resolves ISKCON Temple Dispute in Bengaluru

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of ISKCON Bangalore, affirming its ownership of the Hare Krishna temple in Bengaluru. This decision comes after a prolonged legal tussle against ISKCON Mumbai over control of the landmark temple and educational complex.

A bench of Justices A S Oka and Augustine George Masih delivered the verdict, overturning a Karnataka High Court decision that had backed ISKCON Mumbai's claim. ISKCON Bangalore contested the high court's ruling, which had reversed an earlier favorable trial court judgment.

The dispute centers on the rival claims of two societies with similar spiritual aims. ISKCON Bangalore insists on its operational independence and historical administration of the temple, while ISKCON Mumbai asserts that the Bengaluru temple falls under its jurisdiction as a branch.

