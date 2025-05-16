Miss World 2025 Contestants Explore Telangana's Grandeur

Miss World 2025 contestants are visiting Telangana's notable attractions, offering a unique blend of culture and medical excellence. On Friday, they will explore a 700-year-old Banyan tree in Mahabubnagar and the AIG hospital in Hyderabad.

The Banyan tree at Pillalamarri, spanning three acres, stands as a testament to the state's rich natural heritage. Recognized as one of India's oldest trees, it captures the attention of the adventurous participants.

Visits to the AIG hospital underscore Hyderabad's status as a medical tourism hub. The facility, like other super-speciality hospitals here, attracts patients globally, notably from Africa. This initiative serves Telangana's goal of positioning itself as a key player in tourism and international investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)