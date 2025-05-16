Left Menu

Miss World 2025 Contestants Explore Telangana's Grandeur

The Miss World 2025 contestants are set to visit Telangana's landmark Banyan tree and AIG hospital. Their tour highlights Telangana's tourist attractions and its reputation in medical tourism. The state's government aims to leverage this global event to boost tourism, enhance international relations, and attract investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-05-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 12:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Miss World 2025 contestants are visiting Telangana's notable attractions, offering a unique blend of culture and medical excellence. On Friday, they will explore a 700-year-old Banyan tree in Mahabubnagar and the AIG hospital in Hyderabad.

The Banyan tree at Pillalamarri, spanning three acres, stands as a testament to the state's rich natural heritage. Recognized as one of India's oldest trees, it captures the attention of the adventurous participants.

Visits to the AIG hospital underscore Hyderabad's status as a medical tourism hub. The facility, like other super-speciality hospitals here, attracts patients globally, notably from Africa. This initiative serves Telangana's goal of positioning itself as a key player in tourism and international investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

