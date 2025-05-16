Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV Advocates for Family and Global Peace

Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope, reaffirms Catholic teachings on marriage and abortion, emphasizing the dignity of life. He calls for renewed diplomacy and religious dialogue for peace. His remarks come during his initial meeting with the Vatican's diplomatic corps, setting a tone for his pontificate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 16-05-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 14:38 IST
Pope Leo XIV Advocates for Family and Global Peace
Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV has reaffirmed the Catholic Church's stance on family, stressing that it is based on the stable union between a man and a woman. He also emphasized the dignity of the unborn and the elderly as God's creations, outlining his views on marriage and abortion as he begins his pontificate.

In his first meeting with the Vatican's diplomatic corps, Pope Leo, the first American pontiff, advocated for the revival of multilateral diplomacy and the promotion of interfaith dialogue as means to achieve global peace. His call comes just days before he is to be formally installed at a Mass on Sunday.

As a member of the Augustinian religious order, Pope Leo has made peace a central theme of his leadership, from his initial blessing on the St Peter's Basilica loggia, "Peace be with you all." The Holy See, a sovereign entity with diplomatic ties to over 180 nations and observer status at the United Nations, plays a pivotal role in international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025