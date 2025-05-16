Pope Leo XIV Advocates for Family and Global Peace

Pope Leo XIV has reaffirmed the Catholic Church's stance on family, stressing that it is based on the stable union between a man and a woman. He also emphasized the dignity of the unborn and the elderly as God's creations, outlining his views on marriage and abortion as he begins his pontificate.

In his first meeting with the Vatican's diplomatic corps, Pope Leo, the first American pontiff, advocated for the revival of multilateral diplomacy and the promotion of interfaith dialogue as means to achieve global peace. His call comes just days before he is to be formally installed at a Mass on Sunday.

As a member of the Augustinian religious order, Pope Leo has made peace a central theme of his leadership, from his initial blessing on the St Peter's Basilica loggia, "Peace be with you all." The Holy See, a sovereign entity with diplomatic ties to over 180 nations and observer status at the United Nations, plays a pivotal role in international relations.

