Hailey Bieber Defiantly Confronts Critics on Social Media

Hailey Bieber has made a bold statement on her Instagram Story, addressing critics with a powerful message. Her post read: "Did all that hating and gossiping about me and still couldn't stop NOTHING. I'll be madd too," underscoring her resilience in the face of ongoing online scrutiny.

Accompanying this message was the caption "Retweet!", a nod to the widespread support she receives from her followers. Previously, Bieber shared a cryptic handwritten note, saying, "Cry me a river, build me a bridge and get over it," which she captioned as "Relevant!'. This pattern of defiance against detractors is not new for the social media influencer.

In March, Hailey highlighted how misinformation can lead people to form inaccurate perceptions of others. As quoted by E! News, she stated, "People take the information they're fed and they draw a picture of who you are. Most of the time, it's wrong." This serves as a commentary on the challenges of public life.

Speculation about tensions with Justin Bieber's ex, Selena Gomez, has also been part of the rumor mill. However, a representative for Bieber dismissed these claims as unfounded, originating from a content creator seeking to revitalize an old narrative, according to E! News.

Justin Bieber himself has defended their relationship, saying, "Honestly if I was u, it would be hard not to be jealous of me and Hailey going brazzzzyy. It's really up for us and that's understandable why people can't stand it," as reported by E! News. Despite the rampant speculation, the couple remains strong, celebrating their marriage since 2018 and welcoming their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024, as noted by ANI.

