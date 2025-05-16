Farewell to the 'Grand Old Lady': Goodison Park's Final Curtain

Goodison Park, known as the 'Grand Old Lady' of English soccer, is preparing to host its last men's game as Everton FC relocates to a new stadium.

The stadium, renowned for its storied history, has witnessed legendary matches, including Pele's sole World Cup loss and Everton's thrilling victories.

While it marks the end of an era, Goodison will continue to serve as the home for Everton Women, preserving its legacy within the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)