Farewell to the 'Grand Old Lady': Goodison Park's Final Curtain
Goodison Park, the historic home of Everton Football Club, is set to host its final men's game as Everton moves to a new stadium. Known for its rich soccer legacy, including Pele's World Cup woes and some of Everton's greatest moments, Goodison will continue to host women's football.
Goodison Park, known as the 'Grand Old Lady' of English soccer, is preparing to host its last men's game as Everton FC relocates to a new stadium.
The stadium, renowned for its storied history, has witnessed legendary matches, including Pele's sole World Cup loss and Everton's thrilling victories.
While it marks the end of an era, Goodison will continue to serve as the home for Everton Women, preserving its legacy within the sport.
