Supreme Court Verdict: ISKCON Bengaluru Wins Temple Dispute

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of ISKCON Bengaluru in its long-standing dispute with ISKCON Mumbai, affirming Bengaluru's control over the Hare Krishna temple. This decision ends a legal battle against 'self-proclaimed gurus' and solidifies Srila Prabhupada's role as the eternal Acharya of ISKCON.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:53 IST
The Supreme Court has delivered a landmark verdict favoring ISKCON Bengaluru in its prolonged battle with ISKCON Mumbai over control of the famed Hare Krishna temple and educational complex in the city.

This decision concludes a 25-year legal struggle that challenged the legitimacy of 'self-proclaimed gurus,' affirming that Srila Prabhupada remains the eternal Acharya of ISKCON.

The ruling allows ISKCON Bengaluru autonomy, preventing intervention from ISKCON Mumbai, thereby securing the rights of countless devotees who advocate for Srila Prabhupada's sole leadership.

