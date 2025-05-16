Rajnath Singh Honors Resilience at Smritivan Earthquake Memorial
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Smritivan Earthquake Memorial Museum to pay tribute to 2001 Gujarat earthquake victims. The museum serves as a testament to the resilience and strong willpower of the people of Kutch and Gujarat, and stands as a source of pride for India.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid homage to the victims of the devastating 2001 Gujarat earthquake during his visit to the Smritivan Earthquake Memorial Museum. Spanning 170 acres on Bhujia Hill near Bhuj, the memorial was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2022.
Singh, who arrived at the Bhuj Air Force station to assess security measures, was impressed by the museum's displays, which include artefacts, art, and virtual simulations. He commended the people of Kutch for their resilience and development progress since the earthquake.
Accompanied by Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh and local officials, Singh acknowledged the museum's global significance and encouraged all citizens to visit it, highlighting its role as a symbol of national pride.
