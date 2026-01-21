Kyiv's Resilience Amid Winter's Chill and Russian Strikes
Kyiv's residents endure harsh winter conditions and prolonged power outages due to Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. This has led to a state of emergency, with struggles for basic needs like heat and electricity. The crisis tests Kyiv's resilience as citizens adapt with makeshift solutions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 15:19 IST
Residents of Kyiv are braving the harshest winter yet, as relentless Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure plunge them into darkness and cold.
In their apartment, Anton Rybikov and his family face challenges as temperatures drop, forcing many to rely on makeshift measures for survival.
With energy supplies severely affected, widespread blackouts and water outages disrupt daily life, prompting urgent calls for international support and greater resilience in Ukraine's energy systems.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kyiv
- winter
- resilience
- Russia
- energy
- Ukraine
- blackouts
- strikes
- infrastructure
- crisis
ALSO READ
SWELECT Energy Systems Revamps Brand Identity with New Logo and NUMERGY Launch
Ukraine's Green Energy Embezzlement Scandal Unveiled
NATO Urged to Prioritize Ukraine Amid Greenland Distractions
Rays Power Infra Secures Landmark 300 MW Renewable Energy Project
UN Rights Chief Warns of Atrocities in Sudan as Fighting Threatens South Kordofan, Condemns Attacks in Ukraine