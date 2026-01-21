Kyiv's Resilience Amid Winter's Chill and Russian Strikes

Residents of Kyiv are braving the harshest winter yet, as relentless Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure plunge them into darkness and cold.

In their apartment, Anton Rybikov and his family face challenges as temperatures drop, forcing many to rely on makeshift measures for survival.

With energy supplies severely affected, widespread blackouts and water outages disrupt daily life, prompting urgent calls for international support and greater resilience in Ukraine's energy systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)