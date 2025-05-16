25-Year Sentence for Rushdie Assailant: A Blow to Free Speech Attackers

Hadi Matar, the man condemned for attacking acclaimed author Salman Rushdie in 2022, faced a severe legal consequence as he was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Rushdie, now blind in one eye due to the assault, did not appear in court but submitted a victim impact statement.

The attack occurred during Rushdie's lecture in New York, where Matar stabbed him multiple times, claiming nearly 12 blows to Rushdie's head and body. During his trial, Matar expressed his grievances against Rushdie, labeling him a hypocrite regarding freedom of speech.

Matar's sentencing includes a 25-year term for attempted murder and an additional seven years for assaulting another individual on stage. These sentences will be served concurrently, reflecting the severity of the attack that shocked the literary world and raised questions about writer safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)