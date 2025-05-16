Bieber Supports Justice: Not a Victim, But Stands By Others

In a significant development, pop star Justin Bieber has publicly expressed his support for individuals pursuing justice against hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, currently embroiled in federal sex trafficking charges. Reports from TMZ and People, quoting a representative for Bieber, reveal that while Bieber is not a victim, he stands in solidarity with others who have been affected.

Throughout his ascent in the music industry, Bieber has been seen in the company of Combs, sparking rumors of misconduct. However, a spokesperson clarified, "Although Justin is not among Sean Combs' victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him." Bieber's focus remains on advocating for justice for these victims, urging the public not to lose sight of their plight.

Combs, who has denied the allegations, stands trial in Manhattan, pleading not guilty to charges including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. His defense argues that all interactions at his infamous "Freak Offs" were consensual. As the legal process unfolds, the nuances of these relationships and their historical context continue to be scrutinized.

(With inputs from agencies.)