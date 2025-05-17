Sikkim Celebrates 50 Years of Statehood: A Unified Pride
Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang expressed deep gratitude to all who extended greetings for the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's Statehood Day. The celebration represented a shared identity and collective pride among the Sikkimese people. The day included a Tiranga rally, embodying the spirit of unity and celebration.
Sikkim, a Himalayan state, marked its 50th Statehood Day with fervor and unity on May 16th. Chief Minister PS Tamang extended heartfelt thanks to leaders, friends, and well-wishers who celebrated this momentous occasion, noting it as a reflection of 'shared identity and collective pride' among the Sikkimese.
The celebratory events commenced with a Tiranga rally led by Tamang, stretching from MG Marg to Paljor Stadium. Governor Om Prakash Mathur also partook in congratulating the people, underscoring the significance of the milestone in Sikkim's history.
In an emotional message, Tamang declared that the Sikkimese people didn't merely witness history; they actively participated in it. He emphasized that Sikkim is not just a geographical location but a sentiment of collective pride, resonating deeply in the anniversary's celebrations.
