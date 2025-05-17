Left Menu

Reviving a Classic: Aranyer Din Ratri's Grand Debut at Cannes

Sundeep Bhutoria, a prominent social activist, will attend the Cannes debut of Satyajit Ray's classic, 'Aranyer Din Ratri,' after its restoration. The screening marks the film's first appearance at Cannes, with original cast Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal present. The restoration was led by Shivendra Singh Dungarpur.

Kolkata | Updated: 17-05-2025 16:01 IST
Esteemed Kolkata-based social activist Sundeep Bhutoria is set to attend the highly anticipated Cannes screening of Satyajit Ray's restored film, 'Aranyer Din Ratri.' This marks the movie's first showing at the festival, highlighting its cultural significance and the importance of restoration efforts.

The screening on May 19, 2025, will be a historic event as the 1970 classic returns in a new avatar. Attending the occasion will be legends Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal, who starred in the original production, adding nostalgia and gravitas to the ceremony.

Bhutoria expressed his excitement for the upcoming premiere, citing his long-standing relationship with the producers and other collaborators. He specifically acknowledged archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur for his decade of dedication to restoring and preserving cinematic gems. This event emphasizes Ray's enduring legacy within world cinema.

