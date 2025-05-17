Tensions Rise as Kuki Leader Threatens Meiteis Ahead of Shirui Festival

An FIR has been filed against Paojakhup Guite, the President of Kuki Students' Organisation Delhi, following his threats against allowing Meiteis to attend the 5th state-level Shirui Lily festival, the Manipur Police announced.

The police have launched efforts to apprehend Guite, enlisting aid from surrounding states, including Mizoram and Assam. Security measures are being strengthened to guarantee the safety of festival attendees in Ukhrul district, amid ongoing ethnic tensions.

Violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups has led to significant casualties since May 2023. The festival, scheduled for May 20-24, celebrates the Shirui Lily in a region affected by ongoing ethnic unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)