Tensions Rise as Kuki Leader Threatens Meiteis Ahead of Shirui Festival
Manipur Police have registered an FIR against Paojakhup Guite, President of Kuki Students' Organisation Delhi, for issuing threats against Meiteis attending the Shirui Lily festival. Security efforts are intensified amid tensions between ethnic groups following violent clashes in the region. The festival celebrates the Shirui Lily in Ukhrul district.
- Country:
- India
An FIR has been filed against Paojakhup Guite, the President of Kuki Students' Organisation Delhi, following his threats against allowing Meiteis to attend the 5th state-level Shirui Lily festival, the Manipur Police announced.
The police have launched efforts to apprehend Guite, enlisting aid from surrounding states, including Mizoram and Assam. Security measures are being strengthened to guarantee the safety of festival attendees in Ukhrul district, amid ongoing ethnic tensions.
Violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups has led to significant casualties since May 2023. The festival, scheduled for May 20-24, celebrates the Shirui Lily in a region affected by ongoing ethnic unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Netanyahu's Delicate Dance: Balancing Israel's Security and US Relations
Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom
Security Law's Reach: Family Under Arrest in Hong Kong
Infosys Acquires The Missing Link for Strengthened Cybersecurity
Tension Escalates as Russia Strives to Establish Security Buffer in Ukraine's Sumy Region