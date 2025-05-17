Respect Tradition: Sacred Customs of Mahaprasad Consumption

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has issued an appeal to devotees, urging them to honor the sacred nature of Mahaprasad, the cooked offering to Lord Jagannath, by consuming it with the highest respect. Devotees are encouraged to avoid eating it while seated at dining tables.

This appeal follows reports and social media posts showing people consuming Mahaprasad in a Puri hotel, seated at tables and wearing shoes—actions deemed contrary to the age-old traditions of Sri Mandir. The SJTA emphasized that consuming Mahaprasad, considered 'Anna Brahma' (rice soul), should occur on the floor, reflecting reverence and gratitude.

In advisory communication, the SJTA calls upon local hotels, restaurants, and eateries to discourage such modern practices and educate visitors about the proper way to partake in Mahaprasad. Establishments are urged to inform guests of its profound religious significance and traditional consumption methods, maintaining respect for spiritual customs.

(With inputs from agencies.)