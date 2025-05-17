Punjab's Renewed Battle Against Drugs: A Pledge for a Brighter Future

Punjab's fight against drug abuse has gained fresh momentum under the guidance of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. On Saturday, Kejriwal passionately criticized previous governments for allowing the drug menace to flourish and drown the state in darkness, committing his administration's resolve to changing tides.

Addressing a gathering in Jalalpur, Kejriwal detailed the ongoing 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' initiative. He highlighted the demolition of drug operations and the opening of de-addiction centers, emphasizing the role of villagers in maintaining drug-free communities. To engage the youth, over 13,000 villages are being equipped with sports grounds and gym facilities.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann echoed these sentiments, praising local efforts and outlining a vision that reinstates Punjab's historical identity of kabaddi, wrestling, and vibrant cultural expressions. Mann urged sarpanches to participate actively in planning developmental infrastructures, assuring them of support and labeling these plans as rights, not demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)