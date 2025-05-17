Left Menu

Punjab's Renewed Battle Against Drugs: A Pledge for a Brighter Future

Under the leadership of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab's government has initiated the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign aimed at eradicating drug abuse. The campaign focuses on sports and community efforts, with facilities in village sports grounds and de-addiction centers being central components. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has emphasized reclaiming the state's rich cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 17-05-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 19:37 IST
Punjab's fight against drug abuse has gained fresh momentum under the guidance of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. On Saturday, Kejriwal passionately criticized previous governments for allowing the drug menace to flourish and drown the state in darkness, committing his administration's resolve to changing tides.

Addressing a gathering in Jalalpur, Kejriwal detailed the ongoing 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' initiative. He highlighted the demolition of drug operations and the opening of de-addiction centers, emphasizing the role of villagers in maintaining drug-free communities. To engage the youth, over 13,000 villages are being equipped with sports grounds and gym facilities.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann echoed these sentiments, praising local efforts and outlining a vision that reinstates Punjab's historical identity of kabaddi, wrestling, and vibrant cultural expressions. Mann urged sarpanches to participate actively in planning developmental infrastructures, assuring them of support and labeling these plans as rights, not demands.

