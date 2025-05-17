Ganguly Expresses Optimism for Eden Gardens' IPL Final; Surprised by Kohli's Test Retirement
Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly expressed hope that Eden Gardens will host the 2025 IPL final. Despite weather concerns and scheduling shifts, the CAB aims to secure the final. Meanwhile, Ganguly reacted to Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket, noting the surprise departure leaves a leadership void.
Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has expressed optimism regarding Eden Gardens hosting the 2025 IPL final, emphasizing the strong relationship between the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and the BCCI.
The BCCI is yet to finalize venues for the IPL playoffs amid schedule changes due to the India-Pakistan conflict. Protests in Kolkata demand the final be held at Eden Gardens, while the BCCI cites the upcoming monsoon as a challenge.
On another note, Ganguly was taken aback by Virat Kohli's decision to retire from Test cricket, calling it an unexpected move that coincides with Rohit Sharma's retirement, leaving a leadership vacancy as India prepares for a Test series against England.
(With inputs from agencies.)
