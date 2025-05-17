Left Menu

Power Struggles Over PMLA: Sharad Pawar's Concerns Resurface

Sharad Pawar warns of potential PMLA misuse, reflecting on past concerns during the UPA regime. The book 'Narkatla Swarg,' capturing Sanjay Raut's prison experiences, underscores this misuse. Pawar emphasizes need for future amendment of the controversial law, especially with changing political powers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 22:12 IST
Power Struggles Over PMLA: Sharad Pawar's Concerns Resurface
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sharad Pawar, president of NCP (SP), revisited his earlier warnings against the Prevention of Money Laundering Act's (PMLA) controversial amendments during the UPA regime, arguing it has been weaponized by successive governments. His comments came while launching 'Narkatla Swarg,' a Marathi book detailing MP Sanjay Raut's prison ordeal.

Pawar recounted alerting then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh about the potential dangers of P Chidambaram's PMLA amendment proposal. He highlighted the drastic misuse of the law once the government shifted, leading to arrests within opposition ranks, including that of Chidambaram under BJP rule.

Citing the extensive crackdown on opposition leaders, Pawar urged future amendments to the law with changing governments, stressing equitable state and central powers. TMC's Saket Gokhale and Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray echoed these sentiments, critiquing the central power dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025