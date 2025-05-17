Bengaluru's Unwavering Bond with Virat Kohli: A Testament to Loyalty

In a remarkable show of support, Bengaluru fans gathered at Chinnaswamy Stadium to celebrate cricketer Virat Kohli, even as rain washed out the IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders. The tribute marked Kohli's impact on Test cricket and his special bond with the city.

Fans, dressed in white, queued early outside the stadium, eager to catch a glimpse of Kohli. Despite the inclement weather, their devotion highlighted the deep connection with the player who has been a consistent presence for Royal Challengers Bengaluru over the years.

Kohli, known for his aggressive style, has become a beloved figure in the city, reflecting a unique socio-cultural bond. While the rain delayed a formal tribute, fans look forward to another opportunity to honor him when RCB meets Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 23.

