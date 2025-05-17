Javed Akhtar's Fiery Address at Book Launch Stirs Controversy

Renowned lyricist and public intellectual Javed Akhtar made headlines with his fiery speech at the launch of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's book, "Narkatla Swarg" (Heaven in the Swamp), held in Mumbai. The event saw the attendance of key political figures including Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar, the leader of the NCP-SCP.

In his address, Akhtar candidly discussed the backlash he faces due to his outspoken nature. He noted, "People from both sides abuse me. It's not one-sided. However, I would be ungrateful if I didn't acknowledge the support and appreciation I also receive." Akhtar highlighted the polarized responses he elicits, stating, "Extremists from both sides criticize me. If one ceased, I'd worry about what mistake I've made."

Further, Akhtar humorously added, "If my only choices are Pakistan or hell, I'd prefer hell." The book, authored by Raut, delves into his political journey. The launch was a convergence of influential leaders including Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale alongside Thackeray and Pawar.

