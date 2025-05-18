Left Menu

Austria Triumphs at Eurovision 2025 as JJ Inspires with 'Wasted Love'

Austria secured its third Eurovision victory in Basel with singer JJ's operatic performance of 'Wasted Love'. His win ahead of Israel's Yuval Raphael marked Austria's first win since 2014. The event, with over 160 million viewers, also faced political tensions surrounding Israel's participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 07:13 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 07:13 IST
Austria Triumphs at Eurovision 2025 as JJ Inspires with 'Wasted Love'
JJ

Austria celebrated a major triumph at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, clinching its third victory in history. The win was delivered by JJ, a 24-year-old operatic singer, with his captivating song 'Wasted Love'.

JJ's performance outshone that of Israel's Yuval Raphael in a contest watched by 160 million people worldwide. The Filipino-Austrian's innovative blend of opera and techno won over professional juries and fans alike.

Despite an atmosphere of political tension due to Israel's controversies, the event attracted fans from across the globe. JJ expressed his dreams fulfilled, and his aspirations to host next year, while Austrian leaders celebrated his musical achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025