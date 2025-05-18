Austria Triumphs at Eurovision 2025 as JJ Inspires with 'Wasted Love'

Austria celebrated a major triumph at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, clinching its third victory in history. The win was delivered by JJ, a 24-year-old operatic singer, with his captivating song 'Wasted Love'.

JJ's performance outshone that of Israel's Yuval Raphael in a contest watched by 160 million people worldwide. The Filipino-Austrian's innovative blend of opera and techno won over professional juries and fans alike.

Despite an atmosphere of political tension due to Israel's controversies, the event attracted fans from across the globe. JJ expressed his dreams fulfilled, and his aspirations to host next year, while Austrian leaders celebrated his musical achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)