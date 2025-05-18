Austrian Countertenor JJ Triumphs at Eurovision Amid Controversy

In a momentous Eurovision Song Contest finale in Switzerland, Austrian singer JJ captured the continent's heart with an operatic and techno twist in 'Wasted Love.' JJ, also known as Johannes Pietsch, became Austria's third Eurovision victor, an achievement not seen since Conchita Wurst's win in 2014.

The 24-year-old singer's triumph was marred by political tensions, as Israeli contestant Yuval Raphael's performance was met with mixed reactions due to ongoing conflicts in Gaza. Demonstrations highlighted the divisive nature of Israel's participation, underscoring Eurovision's challenge in maintaining political neutrality.

Despite these controversies, Eurovision 2025 celebrated Europe's varied musical landscape, with acts ranging from grunge rock to country pop. The event showcased diverse musical expressions while aiming to promote unity and inclusivity during tumultuous times, with organizers striving to uphold these values amidst political unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)