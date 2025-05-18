Remembering Operation Smiling Buddha: A Legacy of Courage and Innovation

The 51st anniversary of India's first nuclear test was marked by Congress with tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's bold leadership. The test, known as Operation Smiling Buddha, launched on May 18, 1974, positioned India among the elite nations possessing nuclear capabilities.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge credited the country's scientists and researchers for their ingenuity and dedication in achieving this milestone. He emphasized the enduring legacy of Indira Gandhi's dynamic leadership and courage, pivotal to the operation's success.

Rahul Gandhi, in his remarks, praised the visionary leadership of Indira Gandhi and the exceptional efforts of scientists whose work continues to inspire future generations in fortifying India's strategic prowess. The Congress echoed sentiments of national pride, acknowledging that Operation Smiling Buddha symbolizes India's scientific and political strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)