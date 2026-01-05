Left Menu

Congress vs BJP: Battle Over Rural Employment Schemes

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh accused the BJP of favoring industrialists over the poor by replacing MGNREGA with VB-G RAM G. He highlighted the Congress's focus on welfare schemes and criticized reduced central funding under the new act, alleging it disadvantages workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sehore | Updated: 05-01-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 23:04 IST
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has leveled accusations against the BJP, claiming it prioritizes industrialists over the nation's poor when in power. Speaking to MGNREGA workers in Sehore district, Singh emphasized the Congress's history of enacting welfare schemes like the MGNREGA to benefit the impoverished.

He asserted that under the Congress-led UPA government, considerable efforts were made, including farmer loan waivers and employment guarantees, through acts like MGNREGA. Singh criticized the replacement of MGNREGA with the Modi government's Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Grameen) Act (VB-G RAM G), stating the new act reduces central funding to states significantly.

Laborers at the gathering expressed frustration over inadequate employment opportunities despite holding job cards, and allegations surfaced about fraudulent practices in employment distribution. CPI(M) State Secretary Jaswinder Singh further noted that the exclusion of non-active job card holders could leave numerous workers without work.

