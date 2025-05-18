Pope Leo XIV's Popemobile Debut: A Symbolic Ride

Pope Leo XIV embarked on his inaugural ride in the iconic popemobile through the historic St. Peter's Square, waving warmly to a crowd that cheered "Viva il Papa!" in a celebratory welcome. St. Peter's Basilica's bells tolled, enhancing the jubilant atmosphere as flags from around the world flew high in the crowd.

This event preludes a pivotal ceremony, scheduled for later in the day, wherein Pope Leo, the first American pontiff, will be formally installed as the leader of the Catholic Church.

The ceremony is set to be a grand affair, attended by an array of dignitaries including presidents, religious patriarchs, and princes, marking a momentous occasion in the history of the papacy and the global Catholic community.

