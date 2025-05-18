Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV's Popemobile Debut: A Symbolic Ride

Pope Leo XIV made his first journey in the popemobile through St. Peter's Square, warmly greeted by enthusiastic crowds. This marks a significant moment before his formal installation as the first American pope, an event that will include attendance by global leaders and religious dignitaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 18-05-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 12:49 IST
Pope Leo XIV's Popemobile Debut: A Symbolic Ride
Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV embarked on his inaugural ride in the iconic popemobile through the historic St. Peter's Square, waving warmly to a crowd that cheered "Viva il Papa!" in a celebratory welcome. St. Peter's Basilica's bells tolled, enhancing the jubilant atmosphere as flags from around the world flew high in the crowd.

This event preludes a pivotal ceremony, scheduled for later in the day, wherein Pope Leo, the first American pontiff, will be formally installed as the leader of the Catholic Church.

The ceremony is set to be a grand affair, attended by an array of dignitaries including presidents, religious patriarchs, and princes, marking a momentous occasion in the history of the papacy and the global Catholic community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025