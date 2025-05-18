Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Blaze Near Hyderabad's Charminar Claims 17 Lives
In Hyderabad, a catastrophic fire in Gulzar House near Charminar resulted in 17 fatalities, mainly children. Congress figures like Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi expressed their sorrow and promised government relief and compensation. A narrow staircase hindered escape attempts from the building, which housed jewelry shops and residencies.
- Country:
- India
A devastating blaze in Hyderabad's Gulzar House near Charminar claimed 17 lives on Sunday, many of whom were children. The suspected short circuit fire tragically left survivors and families in mourning.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge conveyed his deep sadness over the incident, engaging with Telangana's Chief Minister to ensure necessary relief efforts, including prompt compensation for those impacted.
Prominent figures, including Rahul Gandhi, expressed condolences and urged support. A narrow staircase impeded safe evacuation from the building, which contained jewelry shops and apartments, complicating rescue operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Addresses 1984 Riots and Congress Mistakes
BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Insulting Lord Ram, Criticizes Congress on Religious and Diplomatic Fronts
BJP Spokesperson Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Lord Ram
Rahul Gandhi's Citizenship and Controversies Stir Political Waters
Rahul Gandhi's Dual Citizenship Allegations Dismissed by High Court