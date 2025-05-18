Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Blaze Near Hyderabad's Charminar Claims 17 Lives

A devastating blaze in Hyderabad's Gulzar House near Charminar claimed 17 lives on Sunday, many of whom were children. The suspected short circuit fire tragically left survivors and families in mourning.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge conveyed his deep sadness over the incident, engaging with Telangana's Chief Minister to ensure necessary relief efforts, including prompt compensation for those impacted.

Prominent figures, including Rahul Gandhi, expressed condolences and urged support. A narrow staircase impeded safe evacuation from the building, which contained jewelry shops and apartments, complicating rescue operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)