Pope Leo XIV: Unity and Mission from America to the Vatican

Pope Leo XIV, marking a historic moment as the first American pope, delivered a message centered on unity and peace during his inaugural Mass at St. Peter's Square. As tens of thousands gathered, including global dignitaries and religious leaders, Leo underscored his commitment to serving as a unifying force for the Catholic Church.

Leo's papacy begins against a backdrop of both anticipation and potential controversy within the church. His election follows the transformative leadership of his predecessor, Francis, whose emphasis on poverty and social justice sparked debate. Leo's approach aims to harmonize the church's traditional values with challenges of modern society.

Security measures were robust as prominent figures, including the U.S. and Peruvian heads of state, attended the ceremony. The diverse attendees underscored the church's global reach, resonating particularly with American Catholics who find resonance and representation in Leo's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)