Stars Reflect on Parenthood's Role in Cannes Film 'Die My Love'

Actors Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence discuss the challenges of portraying parenthood in their Cannes film 'Die My Love.' They reflect on how personal experiences with parenthood influenced their performances. The film was directed by Lynne Ramsay and received acclaim at its premiere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 17:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Actors Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence, stars of the Cannes Film Festival's competition entry "Die My Love," opened up on Sunday about the challenges faced during the postpartum period and how their personal experiences as parents informed their performances.

Lawrence, who recently had a second child, shared her struggle to detach her own maternal instincts from those of her character in the film, highlighting the isolating nature of postpartum experiences. Pattinson emphasized the complexities of navigating a partner's mental struggles when lacking the proper understanding.

Directed by Lynne Ramsay, known for her intense dramas, "Die My Love" received a nine-minute standing ovation during its Saturday premiere. Both Lawrence and Pattinson, who became a parent last year, acknowledged that the emotional journey of parenthood enriched their acting abilities and provided new sources of inspiration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

