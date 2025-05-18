Mizoram Tourism Sees Remarkable Surge Post-COVID
The financial year 2024-2025 witnessed a significant jump in Mizoram's tourist numbers, with a 114.29% rise from the previous year. The state hosted 4.69 lakh tourists, primarily domestic visitors. Post-COVID recovery and effective responsible tourism policy are attributed to this uptick, boosting local economy and employment.
Mizoram's tourism industry experienced a dramatic surge in the financial year 2024-25, with a 114.29% increase in visitors according to the state's tourism department. The growth saw 4,69,753 tourists arriving in the state, up from over 2.19 lakh the previous year.
The majority of tourists were domestic, with 4,64,742 coming from within the country, while 5,011 hailed from more than 80 different nations, including major contributors like the US, UK, China, Japan, and Germany.
The northeastern state attributes this boom to its effective responsible tourism policy implemented in August 2020, aimed at sustainable development and benefiting local communities. This policy has positioned tourism as a key economic driver, generating substantial revenue and employment.
