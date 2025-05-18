Richard Linklater's 'Nouvelle Vague': A U.S. Director's Tribute to French Cinema

Renowned American director Richard Linklater expressed surprise and delight at the Cannes Film Festival over the warm reception his latest film, 'Nouvelle Vague,' received in France.

The film, a homage to the French New Wave movement, focuses on the creation of Jean-Luc Godard's influential 1960 movie 'Breathless.' Despite initial fears that the film would be snubbed in France, Linklater discovered enthusiastic support and partners for the project.

Featuring French actor Guillaume Marbeck as Godard, and Zoey Deutch and Aubry Dullin as Jean Seberg and Jean-Paul Belmondo, respectively, the film was shot in black-and-white with dialogue in French.

The director also commented on the potential impact of proposed U.S. tariffs on foreign films, predicting they would not materialize under the unpredictable leadership of then-President Donald Trump.

