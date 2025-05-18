Left Menu

Miss World Contestants Witness Telangana's Cutting-Edge Safety Hub

Miss World contestants visited the Telangana Police Integrated Command and Control Center, showcasing the state's advanced safety systems. The visit, part of the 72nd Miss World Festival, highlighted Telangana's commitment to public safety. Contestants also enjoyed cultural showcases and toured Ramoji Film City.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-05-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 20:13 IST
Miss World Contestants Witness Telangana's Cutting-Edge Safety Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Miss World contestants gained an exclusive insight into Telangana's advanced safety systems during their visit to the Telangana Police Integrated Command and Control Center (TGICCC) on Sunday. The visit, organized as part of the 72nd Miss World Festival, underscored Telangana's dedication to ensuring world-class public safety standards.

From the grand escort by mounted police to a warm welcome featuring a Pipe Band and a captivating dog show, the TGICCC's tour highlighted their strategic integration of technology, data analytics, and AI for urban safety. Contestants also observed an arms exhibition displaying the latest in weaponry and protective gear.

Julia Morley, CEO of the Miss World Organisation, lauded Telangana's commitment to public safety and innovation. She described TGICCC as a leading example of how technology and dedicated policing create safer environments. The visit concluded with a cultural show, celebrating Telangana's heritage and diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025