Miss World Contestants Witness Telangana's Cutting-Edge Safety Hub

Miss World contestants gained an exclusive insight into Telangana's advanced safety systems during their visit to the Telangana Police Integrated Command and Control Center (TGICCC) on Sunday. The visit, organized as part of the 72nd Miss World Festival, underscored Telangana's dedication to ensuring world-class public safety standards.

From the grand escort by mounted police to a warm welcome featuring a Pipe Band and a captivating dog show, the TGICCC's tour highlighted their strategic integration of technology, data analytics, and AI for urban safety. Contestants also observed an arms exhibition displaying the latest in weaponry and protective gear.

Julia Morley, CEO of the Miss World Organisation, lauded Telangana's commitment to public safety and innovation. She described TGICCC as a leading example of how technology and dedicated policing create safer environments. The visit concluded with a cultural show, celebrating Telangana's heritage and diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)