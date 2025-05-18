Tragic Loss: Young Woman's Life Cut Short

Tragedy struck Wadhwan town in Gujarat on Sunday morning when an 18-year-old girl, Payal Solanki, was stabbed to death. The suspect, Aman Rathod, allegedly attacked her after she rejected his advances.

The incident unfolded as Solanki was on her way to work. Despite efforts to save her, she succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. Her family is seeking justice, refusing to accept her body until the killer was caught.

An FIR was promptly registered at Wadhwan police station following the brutal incident. Subsequently, the accused, Rathod, was apprehended by the police, ensuring justice is pursued.

