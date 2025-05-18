Tragic Loss: Young Woman's Life Cut Short
In Gujarat's Surendranagar district, an 18-year-old girl, Payal Solanki, was fatally stabbed by Aman Rathod. The crime stemmed from Rathod's advances being rejected. The victim died from her injuries, and her family demanded justice. An FIR led to Rathod's swift arrest by local police.
Tragedy struck Wadhwan town in Gujarat on Sunday morning when an 18-year-old girl, Payal Solanki, was stabbed to death. The suspect, Aman Rathod, allegedly attacked her after she rejected his advances.
The incident unfolded as Solanki was on her way to work. Despite efforts to save her, she succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. Her family is seeking justice, refusing to accept her body until the killer was caught.
An FIR was promptly registered at Wadhwan police station following the brutal incident. Subsequently, the accused, Rathod, was apprehended by the police, ensuring justice is pursued.
(With inputs from agencies.)
