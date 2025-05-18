Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Young Woman's Life Cut Short

In Gujarat's Surendranagar district, an 18-year-old girl, Payal Solanki, was fatally stabbed by Aman Rathod. The crime stemmed from Rathod's advances being rejected. The victim died from her injuries, and her family demanded justice. An FIR led to Rathod's swift arrest by local police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surendranagar | Updated: 18-05-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 20:47 IST
Tragic Loss: Young Woman's Life Cut Short
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck Wadhwan town in Gujarat on Sunday morning when an 18-year-old girl, Payal Solanki, was stabbed to death. The suspect, Aman Rathod, allegedly attacked her after she rejected his advances.

The incident unfolded as Solanki was on her way to work. Despite efforts to save her, she succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. Her family is seeking justice, refusing to accept her body until the killer was caught.

An FIR was promptly registered at Wadhwan police station following the brutal incident. Subsequently, the accused, Rathod, was apprehended by the police, ensuring justice is pursued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025