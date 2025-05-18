United in Pride: Delhi's Tiranga Yatra Celebrates Operation Sindoor

Delhi ministers Ashish Sood and Kapil Mishra led the 'Tiranga Yatra' to express support for the Indian armed forces after the success of Operation Sindoor. The event highlighted India's military achievements and aimed to foster patriotism.

In West Delhi, Sood led the march through Janakpuri, with widespread local participation. In northeast Delhi, Mishra spearheaded a similar rally from Khajuri Chowk to Signature Bridge, both events ringing with patriotic fervor.

The operation, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and PoK, was lauded for its precision and success, symbolizing India's national pride and military prowess. This initiative aims to cultivate a deeper respect for the armed forces among citizens, especially the youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)