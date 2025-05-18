Left Menu

United in Pride: Delhi's Tiranga Yatra Celebrates Operation Sindoor

Delhi ministers Ashish Sood and Kapil Mishra spearheaded Tiranga Yatra rallies to honor India's armed forces following the success of Operation Sindoor. The initiative celebrated military valor and aimed to inspire patriotism among citizens. The operation targeted terror infrastructures in Pakistan and PoK, marking a significant military achievement.

In West Delhi, Sood led the march through Janakpuri, with widespread local participation. In northeast Delhi, Mishra spearheaded a similar rally from Khajuri Chowk to Signature Bridge, both events ringing with patriotic fervor.

The operation, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and PoK, was lauded for its precision and success, symbolizing India's national pride and military prowess. This initiative aims to cultivate a deeper respect for the armed forces among citizens, especially the youth.

