Tripura's Joyful Roar: Tiger Cubs Bring New Hope to Sepahijala Zoo

In an exciting development, the Sepahijala Zoo in Tripura has celebrated the arrival of three adorable tiger cubs. This marks the first time in the zoo's history, established in 1972, that such a joyous event has occurred, according to the zoo's director, Biswajit Das.

The zoo, previously home to only two big cats, has seen its tiger population soar to five with the latest additions. These cubs were born after a pair of tigers was acquired from West Bengal in an animal exchange program in February of the past year.

Protective measures, including CCTV surveillance and a disturbance-free environment, are being implemented to ensure the cubs' safety. Furthermore, the zoo's commitment to conservation is underscored by the optimism of Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma, who emphasizes ongoing efforts to elevate the facility's standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)