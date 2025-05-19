Jensanity in Taipei: Nvidia CEO's Electrifying Visit at Computex

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang captivated fans and media alike during his visit to Taipei for the Computex trade show. Dubbed 'Jensanity,' the level of devotion was palpable, with Huang's every movement closely followed as excited fans sought autographs and memorabilia.

Huang mingled with prominent tech figures at a 'trillion dollar dinner' and attended the World Masters Games as a guest of honor. His participation in these events also stirred political discussions and heightened media interest, highlighting his unprecedented recognition in Taiwan compared to the United States.

The Taiwanese media's excitement prompted interventions from government departments, including clarifications about the cost of parking Huang's private jet. Despite criticism, Huang's visit remained a significant highlight in Taiwan's tech landscape, drawing attention to his inspirational influence on young Taiwanese individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)