Left Menu

Ruskin Bond: A Literary Journey Through Life's Magic Moments

Ruskin Bond, India's beloved author and raconteur, celebrates his 91st birthday with the release of his latest book, "Life's Magic Moments." Filled with life lessons and reflections, the book embodies Bond's dreams and musings from his home in Landour. Known for his literary achievements, Bond remains cherished by readers worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 17:03 IST
Ruskin Bond: A Literary Journey Through Life's Magic Moments
Ruskin Bond
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Indian author Ruskin Bond celebrated his 91st birthday on Monday with the launch of his new book, "Life's Magic Moments." The book, which was released on his birthday, is a collection of musings and life lessons that highlight Bond's dreams and reflections.

Bond, who has lived in Landour, Uttarakhand, since 1963, chose not to hold an official launch for the book as a mark of respect for victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Instead, the book stands as a testament to his enduring ability to dream big, regardless of age.

With nearly 500 titles to his credit, Bond shares insights on writing and life, revealing that despite grappling with health issues, he remains optimistic about the future. "Life's Magic Moments," published by Penguin Random House India, is available for readers both online and offline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025