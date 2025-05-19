Ruskin Bond: A Literary Journey Through Life's Magic Moments

Renowned Indian author Ruskin Bond celebrated his 91st birthday on Monday with the launch of his new book, "Life's Magic Moments." The book, which was released on his birthday, is a collection of musings and life lessons that highlight Bond's dreams and reflections.

Bond, who has lived in Landour, Uttarakhand, since 1963, chose not to hold an official launch for the book as a mark of respect for victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Instead, the book stands as a testament to his enduring ability to dream big, regardless of age.

With nearly 500 titles to his credit, Bond shares insights on writing and life, revealing that despite grappling with health issues, he remains optimistic about the future. "Life's Magic Moments," published by Penguin Random House India, is available for readers both online and offline.

(With inputs from agencies.)