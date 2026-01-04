Unauthorized Pony Porter Nabbed on Vaishno Devi Track
A man was detained for operating as a pony porter on the Mata Vaishno Devi track without authorization. The police, during routine checks, found Gulam Mustafa without a valid service card in Reasi district. An FIR has been filed, highlighting strict enforcement of regulations for pilgrim safety.
- Country:
- India
An individual was apprehended for unauthorized operation as a pony porter on the Mata Vaishno Devi track in Reasi district, officials reported on Sunday.
Police discovered Gulam Mustafa, hailing from Chumbian village, operating without a valid registered service card during a routine patrol at Ban Ganga. This contravenes the notification by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, leading to an FIR against him at Katra Police Station, according to a police spokesperson.
Reasi Senior Superintendent of Police, Paramvir Singh, emphasized the commitment to uphold regulations on the SMVD Track, ensuring safety and convenience for pilgrims, and warned of continued stringent actions against violators.
