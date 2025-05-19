Celebrating Devi Ahilyabai: A Beacon of Good Governance and Cultural Pride

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav honored the iconic ruler of the Holkar dynasty, Devi Ahilyabai, for her outstanding governance and charitable efforts even during the oppressive Mughal rule.

Yadav attended a theatrical performance dedicated to her remarkable life and announced the state government's plans to hold a significant cabinet meeting at Indore's Rajbada to commemorate her enduring legacy of good governance and cultural empowerment. The meeting will showcase Rajbada's historical grandeur, celebrating her 300th birth anniversary year.

The event will underscore her contributions at Hindu pilgrimage sites and emphasize her role as a champion of women's empowerment. Devi Ahilyabai's reign from 1767 to 1795 set an exemplary standard for leadership amid challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)