Remembering Dr. Jayant Vishnu Narlikar: A Luminary in Science and Rationalism

Maharashtra's leadership, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and NCP president Sharad Pawar, marked the passing of Dr. Jayant Vishnu Narlikar, honoring his dual prowess as a scientist and science communicator.

Dr. Narlikar, aged 87 and a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, passed away peacefully. Known for simplifying complex scientific ideas, his contributions to Marathi literature and science were celebrated by Chief Minister Fadnavis. 'We have lost a great scientist and an equally great writer,' he remarked.

Former Union minister Sharad Pawar emphasized Narlikar's national and international impact, highlighting his co-proposal of the Hoyle-Narlikar theory and his significant influence on Indian scientific research at institutions like TIFR and IUCAA. His advocacy for rationalism and the spreading of scientific temper was paramount, leaving a lasting legacy in the scientific community.

(With inputs from agencies.)