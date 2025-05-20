Remembering Dr. Jayant Vishnu Narlikar: A Luminary in Science and Rationalism
Dr. Jayant Vishnu Narlikar, a renowned astrophysicist and science writer, passed away at age 87. He was celebrated for his research, science communication, and rationalist views. Leaders and scientists paid tribute to his contributions to astrophysics and the promotion of scientific temper in India.
Maharashtra's leadership, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and NCP president Sharad Pawar, marked the passing of Dr. Jayant Vishnu Narlikar, honoring his dual prowess as a scientist and science communicator.
Dr. Narlikar, aged 87 and a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, passed away peacefully. Known for simplifying complex scientific ideas, his contributions to Marathi literature and science were celebrated by Chief Minister Fadnavis. 'We have lost a great scientist and an equally great writer,' he remarked.
Former Union minister Sharad Pawar emphasized Narlikar's national and international impact, highlighting his co-proposal of the Hoyle-Narlikar theory and his significant influence on Indian scientific research at institutions like TIFR and IUCAA. His advocacy for rationalism and the spreading of scientific temper was paramount, leaving a lasting legacy in the scientific community.
