ITC and IHCL Expand Luxury Hotel Footprints in Telangana and Maharashtra
ITC Hotels has signed an agreement to launch 'Welcomhotel Shankarpally' in Hyderabad, marking its expansion in Telangana. Simultaneously, IHCL has opened the Taj Alibaug Resort & Spa in Maharashtra, strengthening its presence in Mumbai's leisure circuit. Both expansions showcase the strategic growth of these hospitality giants.
In a significant development, ITC Hotels has signed an agreement with KAC Palm Exotica Hotels to bring 'Welcomhotel Shankarpally' to Hyderabad. This 155-key establishment marks the brand's entry into Telangana, joining ITC Kakatiya and ITC Kohenur in the city.
Anil Chadha, Managing Director of ITC Hotels, highlights the company's strategy to penetrate tier 2 and tier 3 markets, providing unique and immersive experiences to travelers in these regions.
Meanwhile, the Indian Hotels Company Limited has inaugurated the Taj Alibaug Resort & Spa in Maharashtra. This 156-key resort offers a new leisure destination for Mumbaikars. CEO Puneet Chhatwal emphasizes IHCL's intent to enhance its influence in Mumbai's leisure market.
