Unveiling India's Digital Trailblazers: Times of India's Power Creator Awards

The stage is set for the Times of India's inaugural Power Creator Awards, aiming to honor the country's most influential digital creators. These awards recognize individuals reshaping the digital realm with creativity and innovation.

As digital creators continue to influence culture, trends, and discussions, the Power Creator Awards spotlight those who have captivated audiences and built engaging online communities. Prasad Sanyal, Business Head at Times Internet, emphasized the awards' focus on celebrating India's vibrant creator ecosystem's creativity, passion, and impact.

Categories span Gen Z creators, food enthusiasts, fashion influencers, and more. Winners, selected by a panel or audience votes, will be announced at a gala in Mumbai on June 7, 2025, fostering current excellence and inspiring future digital pioneers.

(With inputs from agencies.)