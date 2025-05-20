Left Menu

Unveiling India's Digital Trailblazers: Times of India's Power Creator Awards

The Times of India's Power Creator Awards honor India's impactful digital creators, shaping trends and public discourse. Celebrating creativity and cultural diversity, awards span over 30 nomination categories. Winners are chosen via a jury of experts or popular votes, with results announced on June 7, 2025, in Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 17:14 IST
Unveiling India's Digital Trailblazers: Times of India's Power Creator Awards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The stage is set for the Times of India's inaugural Power Creator Awards, aiming to honor the country's most influential digital creators. These awards recognize individuals reshaping the digital realm with creativity and innovation.

As digital creators continue to influence culture, trends, and discussions, the Power Creator Awards spotlight those who have captivated audiences and built engaging online communities. Prasad Sanyal, Business Head at Times Internet, emphasized the awards' focus on celebrating India's vibrant creator ecosystem's creativity, passion, and impact.

Categories span Gen Z creators, food enthusiasts, fashion influencers, and more. Winners, selected by a panel or audience votes, will be announced at a gala in Mumbai on June 7, 2025, fostering current excellence and inspiring future digital pioneers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

Real-Time GDP Forecasting in Samoa: A New Model for Data-Driven Policymaking

From Innovation to Access: WHO’s Plan to Deliver Child-Safe Medicines by 2030

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025