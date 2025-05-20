Cambodia's Day of Remembrance: Honoring a Tragic Past

Over 2,000 individuals gathered on Tuesday for Cambodia's annual Day of Remembrance, commemorating half a century since the Khmer Rouge unleashed a reign of terror, resulting in 1.7 million deaths.

Student actors relived the Khmer Rouge's brutal regime, during which a quarter of Cambodia's population perished through atrocities, starvation, and misrule. The solemn re-enactment took place at Choeung Ek, a former "Killing Field" near Phnom Penh, in the presence of Buddhist monks.

The event underscores the nation's effort to educate younger generations, ensuring the cruel past remains in collective memory to secure a peaceful future. Prime Minister Hun Manet emphasized the importance of remembering the past to maintain Cambodia's current peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)