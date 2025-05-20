Left Menu

Cambodia's Day of Remembrance: Honoring a Tragic Past

Approximately 2,000 people attended Cambodia's annual Day of Remembrance, marking 50 years since the Khmer Rouge's reign of terror. Student actors re-enacted the brutalities under the regime, which caused the deaths of 1.7 million people. The event highlighted both the tragedy and the importance of remembering to prevent history from repeating itself.

Updated: 20-05-2025 18:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Over 2,000 individuals gathered on Tuesday for Cambodia's annual Day of Remembrance, commemorating half a century since the Khmer Rouge unleashed a reign of terror, resulting in 1.7 million deaths.

Student actors relived the Khmer Rouge's brutal regime, during which a quarter of Cambodia's population perished through atrocities, starvation, and misrule. The solemn re-enactment took place at Choeung Ek, a former "Killing Field" near Phnom Penh, in the presence of Buddhist monks.

The event underscores the nation's effort to educate younger generations, ensuring the cruel past remains in collective memory to secure a peaceful future. Prime Minister Hun Manet emphasized the importance of remembering the past to maintain Cambodia's current peace and stability.

