Tragedy at Sea: Cadet's Final Voyage

Dozens gathered in mourning for America Yamilet Sanchez, a Mexican naval cadet who lost her life when her training vessel Cuauhtemoc collided with the Brooklyn Bridge.

The 20-year-old was nearing the end of her studies at the naval academy and was a standout both academically and athletically. Her untimely passing has left a profound impact on her family and peers.

Sanchez was remembered as a dedicated cadet who had recently been selected for special honors, including accompanying President Claudia Sheinbaum. The Cuauhtemoc had just set sail, planning visits to 22 ports in 15 countries, when the tragedy struck mere minutes after departure.

(With inputs from agencies.)