Tragedy at Sea: Cadet's Final Voyage

America Yamilet Sanchez, a naval cadet from Mexico, tragically died when her training vessel Cuauhtemoc collided with the Brooklyn Bridge. A promising student and athlete, Sanchez had dreams of visiting Iceland aboard the ship. Her death was mourned by her family and colleagues from the naval academy.

Updated: 20-05-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 19:38 IST
  • Country:
  • China

Dozens gathered in mourning for America Yamilet Sanchez, a Mexican naval cadet who lost her life when her training vessel Cuauhtemoc collided with the Brooklyn Bridge.

The 20-year-old was nearing the end of her studies at the naval academy and was a standout both academically and athletically. Her untimely passing has left a profound impact on her family and peers.

Sanchez was remembered as a dedicated cadet who had recently been selected for special honors, including accompanying President Claudia Sheinbaum. The Cuauhtemoc had just set sail, planning visits to 22 ports in 15 countries, when the tragedy struck mere minutes after departure.

